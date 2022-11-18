Lynchburg Police address recent string of violence

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have scheduled a news conference for Friday, November 18 at 3 p.m.

The news conference will be available to watch live on WDBJ7, here in this story and on WDBJ7 FB.

City Manager Wynter C. Benda and Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema will address recent violent crime in the City of Lynchburg.

A string of three shootings in one 24-hour period is under investigation.

