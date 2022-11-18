Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Montgomery County Christmas Store in need of items

Montgomery County Christmas Store needs a few donations
Montgomery County Christmas Store needs a few donations(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery County Christmas Store is in need of donations with just about two weeks until the store’s opening.

The shop needs boys’ and girls’ underwear sizes small to 2XL, gloves, socks and hats for children ages 4 to teenagers.

The Christmas Store says these items are usually donated every year, but that hasn’t been the case so far this year.

“[For the boys,] boxers and boxer briefs,” The Christmas Store’s Terri Lynn Howard said. “They’re teenagers, they have preferences, and the girls like bikini and boy cut and they need small to 2XL.”

For the girls’ hats and gloves, the store is requesting pink and purple.

Donations are accepted Mondays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Fridays from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m., or you can drop items off at the red donation box at the shop.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A memorial outside Scott Stadium in Charlottesville continues to grow after three University of...
Medical Examiner determines cause of death for UVA shooting victims
Police lights graphic.
Man hospitalized after shooting in Roanoke
Arrest graphic
12 people arrested as part of Halifax County drug investigation
Ebony B. Hollins-Allen, the sister of Mike Hollins, shared video of him walking in the hospital...
Mike Hollins walking again after being shot at UVA, athlete’s sister says
Players, coaches and fans run for cover after hearing shots fired at a trophy ceremony at...
1 injured in shooting outside North Carolina junior high football game

Latest News

Sleep in Heavenly Peace in Need of Bedding Donations
Sleep in Heavenly Peace in Need of Bedding Donations
Danville Police Department
Danville Police Department to hold youth engagement talent show
DPD Hosts Youth Talent Show Friday Night
DPD Hosts Youth Talent Show Friday Night
Ringo the VTPD pony
VTPD adds Ringo the pony to its force