Montgomery County Christmas Store in need of items

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery County Christmas Store is in need of donations with just about two weeks until the store’s opening.

The shop needs boys’ and girls’ underwear sizes small to 2XL, gloves, socks and hats for children ages 4 to teenagers.

The Christmas Store says these items are usually donated every year, but that hasn’t been the case so far this year.

“[For the boys,] boxers and boxer briefs,” The Christmas Store’s Terri Lynn Howard said. “They’re teenagers, they have preferences, and the girls like bikini and boy cut and they need small to 2XL.”

For the girls’ hats and gloves, the store is requesting pink and purple.

Donations are accepted Mondays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Fridays from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m., or you can drop items off at the red donation box at the shop.

