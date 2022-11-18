MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Achieving your dreams, one step at a time
Live on WZBJ24, Lifestyle blogger Caitlyn Scaggs announced her own major achievement, writing her first book
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s a dream that lifestyle blogger Caitlyn Scaggs says has taken over four years to come true.
Scaggs is now the proud author of the book titled, ”Worth it and Wonderful: Inspiration for Christian Women to Live Bravely and Boldly.”
The book is available for preorder now, and will formally launch in stores on January 17.
Scaggs says she just took her dream one step at a time: little by little, with perseverance and accountability.
Her hope, she says, is to inspire other women through her words.
