Search on for suspect in Martinsville stabbing that sent one to hospital

Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was hospitalized and a woman was injured Thursday after being stabbed during a domestic-related altercation in Martinsville Thursday evening, according to the Martinsville Police Department.

Police say they responded at 5:05 p.m. to the 20 block of Progress Drive in reference to the altercation.

The man who was stabbed tried driving himself to a hospitalm but had to stop at American National Bank on Liberty St. He was treated by Martinsville Fire-EMS before being flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he is now in stable condition. Police say the woman who was stabbed had minor injuries.

Police say the suspect, 33-year-old Kasey Shane Blake, left the scene on foot before officers arrived. He is wanted on two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Sgt. Ratcliffe with the Martinsville Police Departmetn at 276-226-0218.

