Paranormal Cirque returns to Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Cirque Italia returns for a show that has never been seen in Salem. It is called Paranormal Cirque.

Do you have what it takes to survive the creatures of the night? What’s billed as a “high-flying, heart-pumping show” will be held at the Salem Civic Center through November 27.

One performer stopped by WZBJ24 Mornin’ to share what the show is all about.

Organizers say Paranormal Cirque is unlike any other Cirque show and will keep folks on the edge of their seats.

This show is for mature audiences, 13 and up permitted with a parent or guardian.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit salemciviccenter.com; www.paranormalcirque.com, or call 941-704-8572.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.