Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Police look for car in relation to Lynchburg shooting

(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a car that may have been involved in a malicious wounding Thursday afternoon.

Police say the car is a black 2021 Infiniti QX8. A car of the same make and model was reported as stolen earlier this month on November 6. The image is of a vehicle of the same model.

2021 Infiniti QX80
2021 Infiniti QX80(Nissan)

At the time of the reported theft, the car had Maryland plates displaying 2TLW69.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights graphic.
Man hospitalized after shooting in Roanoke
A memorial outside Scott Stadium in Charlottesville continues to grow after three University of...
Medical Examiner determines cause of death for UVA shooting victims
Arrest graphic
12 people arrested as part of Halifax County drug investigation
Ebony B. Hollins-Allen, the sister of Mike Hollins, shared video of him walking in the hospital...
Mike Hollins walking again after being shot at UVA, athlete’s sister says
The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to...
Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him

Latest News

String Of Shootings Leaves Lynchburg Community Frustrated
String Of Shootings Leaves Lynchburg Community Frustrated
A man was shot in the 1500 block of Florida Avenue Thursday afternoon. The Lynchburg Police...
Frustration grows following Lynchburg’s third shooting in two days
Virginia Board of Education delays action on history standards
Carilion Clinic Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Hospital association highlights Carilion Clinic psychiatric program