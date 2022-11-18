Police look for car in relation to Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a car that may have been involved in a malicious wounding Thursday afternoon.

Police say the car is a black 2021 Infiniti QX8. A car of the same make and model was reported as stolen earlier this month on November 6. The image is of a vehicle of the same model.

2021 Infiniti QX80 (Nissan)

At the time of the reported theft, the car had Maryland plates displaying 2TLW69.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

