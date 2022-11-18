Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Remains of ‘fetus or infant’ found in freezer, police say

In a news release, the Boston Police Department said officers responded to a call at an...
In a news release, the Boston Police Department said officers responded to a call at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon. When they arrived, they found the remains.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (Gray News) – Police in Boston discovered what appears to be remains of a fetus or an infant.

In a news release, the Boston Police Department said officers responded to a call at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon. When they arrived, they found the remains.

According to WXFT, the remains were found in a freezer.

Boston Police Homicide Detectives along with the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

No further information was available.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights graphic.
Man hospitalized after shooting in Roanoke
A memorial outside Scott Stadium in Charlottesville continues to grow after three University of...
Medical Examiner determines cause of death for UVA shooting victims
Arrest graphic
12 people arrested as part of Halifax County drug investigation
Ebony B. Hollins-Allen, the sister of Mike Hollins, shared video of him walking in the hospital...
Mike Hollins walking again after being shot at UVA, athlete’s sister says
The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to...
Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him

Latest News

The lake-effect snow spawned some "thundersnow" that was caught on a security camera.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: 'Thundersnow' in New York
Shane Adams and his horse went camping in the Cedar Mountains eight years ago when his horse,...
Horse returns home after missing for 8 years
Zaria Black, 24, from Buffalo, clears off her car as snow falls Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in...
Lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of western, northern NY
Ford Motor Co. is recalling 453,650 of the vehicles in the U.S. and 103,076 in Canada.
Ford recalling some F-150 vehicles due to wiper motor