Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Roanoke to consider new smoke alarm ordinance for rental properties

Roanoke Fire-EMS officials report there have been several fires in the last few years where...
Roanoke Fire-EMS officials report there have been several fires in the last few years where they have not been able to prove if there were working smoke alarms in some homes.(Janay Reece)
By Janay Reece
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Council will consider adopting a new ordinance requiring smoke alarms to be installed in rental properties to improve the community’s fire risk.

According to a 2021 report by the National Fire Protection Association, three out of five home fire deaths occurred in properties where no smoke alarms were present or where the smoke alarms failed to operate.

In addition, the death rate per 1,000 home structure fires is 55% lower in homes with working smoke alarms compared to homes without.

Roanoke Fire-EMS deputy Chief David Guynn says there have been several fires in the last few years where officials have not been able to prove if there were working smoke alarms in the home.

Roanoke fire officials also say the community has felt these impacts in the last month when a resident passed away in a residential fire where no smoke alarms were present.

“Every time we go to a fire life safety is our first number one priority, and we’ll worry about the property, too, but we worry about life safety primarily and this is just such a huge problem smoke alarms, can’t, don’t prevent fires, right, but what smoke alarms do is they mitigate the risk and mitigate the impact of this fire by getting people away, getting people out of the residents,” said Roanoke Fire-EMS deputy Cheif David Guynn.

Roanoke City Council will consider adopting an ordinance to require the installation of smoke alarms in rental properties on Monday, November 21.

While the Virginia Landlord Tenant Act already requires landlords to provide smoke alarms in rental properties, the ordinance under consideration would provide an enforcement mechanism in instances where a building owner fails to provide these critical lifesaving devices.

The Fire Marshal’s Office and Code Enforcement will share enforcement of the regulation, with the Fire Marshal’s Office leading any potential criminal enforcement actions.

If passed, the ordinance will go into effect immediately. Initial efforts in the first 90 days after enactment will be focused on education.

While this offense would be classified as a Class 1 Misdemeanor, officials say the city’s priority will be working collaboratively with landlords and property owners to ensure that residents are adequately protected.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights graphic.
Man hospitalized after shooting in Roanoke
A memorial outside Scott Stadium in Charlottesville continues to grow after three University of...
Medical Examiner determines cause of death for UVA shooting victims
Arrest graphic
12 people arrested as part of Halifax County drug investigation
Ebony B. Hollins-Allen, the sister of Mike Hollins, shared video of him walking in the hospital...
Mike Hollins walking again after being shot at UVA, athlete’s sister says
The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to...
Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him

Latest News

VA Board Of Education Delays Action On Proposed History Standards
VA Board Of Education Delays Action On Proposed History Standards
When you work at a TV station for 40 years, you meet a lot of people along the way
Former WDBJ7 employees share their memories of Robin Reed, as they wish him well in his upcoming retirement
Dry weather through the weekend with our next chance of rain coming Thursday.
Friday November 18, Morning FastCast
String Of Shootings Leaves Lynchburg Community Frustrated
String Of Shootings Leaves Lynchburg Community Frustrated