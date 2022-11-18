Roanoke to consider new smoke alarm ordinance for rental properties

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Council will consider adopting a new ordinance requiring smoke alarms to be installed in rental properties to improve the community’s fire risk.

According to a 2021 report by the National Fire Protection Association, three out of five home fire deaths occurred in properties where no smoke alarms were present or where the smoke alarms failed to operate.

In addition, the death rate per 1,000 home structure fires is 55% lower in homes with working smoke alarms compared to homes without.

Roanoke Fire-EMS deputy Chief David Guynn says there have been several fires in the last few years where officials have not been able to prove if there were working smoke alarms in the home.

Roanoke fire officials also say the community has felt these impacts in the last month when a resident passed away in a residential fire where no smoke alarms were present.

“Every time we go to a fire life safety is our first number one priority, and we’ll worry about the property, too, but we worry about life safety primarily and this is just such a huge problem smoke alarms, can’t, don’t prevent fires, right, but what smoke alarms do is they mitigate the risk and mitigate the impact of this fire by getting people away, getting people out of the residents,” said Roanoke Fire-EMS deputy Cheif David Guynn.

Roanoke City Council will consider adopting an ordinance to require the installation of smoke alarms in rental properties on Monday, November 21.

While the Virginia Landlord Tenant Act already requires landlords to provide smoke alarms in rental properties, the ordinance under consideration would provide an enforcement mechanism in instances where a building owner fails to provide these critical lifesaving devices.

The Fire Marshal’s Office and Code Enforcement will share enforcement of the regulation, with the Fire Marshal’s Office leading any potential criminal enforcement actions.

If passed, the ordinance will go into effect immediately. Initial efforts in the first 90 days after enactment will be focused on education.

While this offense would be classified as a Class 1 Misdemeanor, officials say the city’s priority will be working collaboratively with landlords and property owners to ensure that residents are adequately protected.

