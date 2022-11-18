Search continues in James River for missing man

GLASGOW, Va. (WDBJ) - A search continues for a missing Rockbridge County man.

Virginia Conservation Police are still searching the James River for the 61-year-old man, whose name hasn’t been released.

The Department of Wildlife Resources Law Enforcement Division got a call November 12 about a boat on the James River that appeared to be unoccupied. Conservation Police officers (CPOs) began an investigation and learned about the missing man. They found his vehicle at a boat ramp in Glasgow.

A search is ongoing by various law enforcement agencies, EMS services, search and rescue organizations and volunteers, according to DWR. The search has involved swift water and river boats, foot patrols, K9 officers and drones.

DWR says, “It is important to note that the water level has been extremely elevated and nearing flood level due to significant rain, which has made for dangerous conditions for the search operations.”

