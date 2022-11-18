Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Search continues in James River for missing man

Search for missing man being conducted in the James River
Search for missing man being conducted in the James River(DWR)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Va. (WDBJ) - A search continues for a missing Rockbridge County man.

Virginia Conservation Police are still searching the James River for the 61-year-old man, whose name hasn’t been released.

The Department of Wildlife Resources Law Enforcement Division got a call November 12 about a boat on the James River that appeared to be unoccupied. Conservation Police officers (CPOs) began an investigation and learned about the missing man. They found his vehicle at a boat ramp in Glasgow.

A search is ongoing by various law enforcement agencies, EMS services, search and rescue organizations and volunteers, according to DWR. The search has involved swift water and river boats, foot patrols, K9 officers and drones.

DWR says, “It is important to note that the water level has been extremely elevated and nearing flood level due to significant rain, which has made for dangerous conditions for the search operations.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A memorial outside Scott Stadium in Charlottesville continues to grow after three University of...
Medical Examiner determines cause of death for UVA shooting victims
Police lights graphic.
Man hospitalized after shooting in Roanoke
Arrest graphic
12 people arrested as part of Halifax County drug investigation
Ebony B. Hollins-Allen, the sister of Mike Hollins, shared video of him walking in the hospital...
Mike Hollins walking again after being shot at UVA, athlete’s sister says
Players, coaches and fans run for cover after hearing shots fired at a trophy ceremony at...
1 injured in shooting outside North Carolina junior high football game

Latest News

Mornin’ Home Makeover: Getting Organized for the Holidays
Ford Motor Co. is recalling 453,650 of the vehicles in the U.S. and 103,076 in Canada.
Ford recalling some F-150 vehicles due to wiper motor
Paranormal Cirque returns to Salem
Paranormal Cirque returns to Salem
Paranormal Cirque Returns to Salem
Paranormal Cirque Returns to Salem