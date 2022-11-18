Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Sweden: Traces of explosives found at Baltic Sea pipelines

FILE - In this picture provided by Swedish Coast Guard, a leak from Nord Stream 2 is seen Sept....
FILE - In this picture provided by Swedish Coast Guard, a leak from Nord Stream 2 is seen Sept. 28. Swedish investigators found traces of explosives at the Baltic Sea site where two natural pipelines were damaged in an act of 'gross sabotage,' the prosecutor leading Sweden's preliminary investigation said Friday.(Swedish Coast Guard via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELSINKI (AP) — A Swedish prosecutor says investigators found traces of explosives at the Baltic Sea site where two natural pipelines were damaged in what he called an act of “gross sabotage.”

Mats Ljungqvist of the Swedish Prosecution Authority said Friday that the investigators carefully documented the area where the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines ruptured in September.

The parallel undersea pipelines run from Russia to Germany.

Ljungqvist says evidence of explosives came from “several of the foreign objects that were found” at the site.

The prosecution authority said the preliminary investigation was “very complex and comprehensive,” and further scrutiny would show whether anyone could be charged “with suspicion of crime.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights graphic.
Man hospitalized after shooting in Roanoke
A memorial outside Scott Stadium in Charlottesville continues to grow after three University of...
Medical Examiner determines cause of death for UVA shooting victims
Arrest graphic
12 people arrested as part of Halifax County drug investigation
Ebony B. Hollins-Allen, the sister of Mike Hollins, shared video of him walking in the hospital...
Mike Hollins walking again after being shot at UVA, athlete’s sister says
The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to...
Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him

Latest News

Roanoke Fire-EMS officials report there have been several fires in the last few years where...
Roanoke to consider new smoke alarm ordinance for rental properties
A potentially historic snowstorm is bearing down on New York.
Buffalo, N.Y., braces for snowstorm
Republicans are preparing to target President Joe Biden in several probes after they take...
GOP focuses on Hunter Biden after winning House
VA Board Of Education Delays Action On Proposed History Standards
VA Board Of Education Delays Action On Proposed History Standards