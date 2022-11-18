Virginia Board of Education delays action on history standards

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Board of Education has delayed action on new standards of learning for history and social studies.

The proposal had drawn strong opposition from critics who said it whitewashes Virginia history.

Dozens of people spoke out against the revised standards during a Board of Education meeting Thursday.

“I love my state so much and I’m tired about being on the wrong side of history,” said one speaker.

“This process was supposed to be transparent and democratic, but unfortunately it’s been the complete opposite. It’s been politicized. It’s been subverted,” said another.

“We want the best-in-class history and social science standards,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow. “We want students to learn all of Virginia and U.S. history. We want to make sure that students learn how to think, not what to think. That is still the goal.”

Balow defended the process, saying the companion framework includes much of the information that critics say has been omitted.

After discussing the issue for several hours, board members voted to continue refining the proposal, taking into account all of the feedback they’ve received.

