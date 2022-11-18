Here’s what not to put down the drain this Thanksgiving

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This Thanksgiving you may have a lot of leftover grease from cooking that big turkey, but the Western Virginia Water Authority wants to remind you of the potential dangers when you don’t dispose of that grease properly.

Fats, oils and grease should not go down the drain as they cool and coat the sides of your sewer drain pipes. If enough grease builds up in your pipe, other flow will not be able to fit down your drain, and you will have a sewer backup in your house.

Instead, they say you should pour your leftover grease and oil from cooking into a container (such as a soup or vegetable can), let it cool and then throw it away in the trash.

Wipe grease off dishes with a paper towel you can throw away before washing your dishes.

The Water Authority also recommends getting a sewer-backup rider on your insurance policy and/or exterior sewer line insurance policy to protect your house in case you do have a sewer backup.

And while we are talking about what not to put down the drain, don’t put medication down the drain as the chemicals in those drugs can pass through the wastewater treatment process and end up in our nation’s rivers.

There are permanent take-back locations around the valley (see www.takethemback.org) or twice annual take-back days in October and April where your medicine can be safely collected and destroyed. Medicine you are currently taking should be safely stored or secured in your home so they don’t get into the wrong hands.

