Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Young man without legs makes his middle school’s basketball team

Despite his disability, Josiah Johnson made the basketball team at his middle school in Louisville. (Source: WLKY)
By Dominique Yates
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WLKY) – A young man in Kentucky who was born without legs is inspiring others to go after their dreams.

Despite his disability, Josiah Johnson made the basketball team at his middle school in Louisville.

“It’s just like something had to do it. You know?” Josiah said. “I don’t want you to doubt me. I want to show you that I’m just as human as you are. And I’m just as good as you are, if not better than you.”

Josiah has been playing basketball since kindergarten, but this is his first year on a team. He’s never let any limitations slow him down.

“He shows up every day. If we have to do sprints or something like that, he would want them to as well,” his coach, Daquan Boyd, said. “So, that’s very exciting to see him actually get out there and do everything that they tried to do as well.”

Not only did Josiah make the middle school team, but he also started in the game Thursday night.

Copyright 2022 WLKY via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights graphic.
Man hospitalized after shooting in Roanoke
A memorial outside Scott Stadium in Charlottesville continues to grow after three University of...
Medical Examiner determines cause of death for UVA shooting victims
Arrest graphic
12 people arrested as part of Halifax County drug investigation
Ebony B. Hollins-Allen, the sister of Mike Hollins, shared video of him walking in the hospital...
Mike Hollins walking again after being shot at UVA, athlete’s sister says
The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to...
Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him

Latest News

Despite living in liberated areas, some Ukrainians are still enduring the constant strikes of...
Russian strikes force Ukraine to face hours-long power cuts
FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in...
More Twitter workers flee after Musk’s ‘hardcore’ ultimatum
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US
Friday’s statement from FIFA said non-alcoholic beer will still be sold at the eight stadiums,...
Qatar bans sale of beer at World Cup stadiums in about-face