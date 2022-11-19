Birthdays
Airline passenger arrested, accused of storming the cockpit

An airline passenger was detained and arrested after allegedly charging cockpit door after a flight landed at JFK.(JT GENTER via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(CNN) - Authorities arrested an airline passenger who allegedly charged the cockpit door after a flight.

The LOT Polish Airlines flight from Warsaw, Poland landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport Friday evening.

Witnesses reported a passenger near the back of the cabin started yelling and charging toward the front shortly after landing.

The flight crew stopped him from entering the cockpit, but then the passenger reportedly tried to head for the exit door.

Witnesses said at least one passenger helped restrain the man until the plane reached the gate.

Port Authority police then boarded the aircraft and arrested him.

Officials said a flight attendant was struck in the head during the incident.

It’s unclear what charges if any, the man may face.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

