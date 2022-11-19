Birthdays
All lanes blocked on Interstate 81 near Staunton due to truck crash

Interstate 81 closed at mile marker 221
Interstate 81 closed at mile marker 221
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Interstate 81 is closed near Staunton because of an overturned tractor trailer.

VDOT officials said the truck is blocking all northbound and southbound lanes at mile marker 221.

Crews said around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday they got a call about the overturned tractor trailer.

VDOT said the truck was hauling a liquid cargo that needs to be cleaned up before all lanes can open.

The ramp from Interstate 64 to southbound Interstate 81 is also closed.

Route 262 which is a bypass around Staunton is now serving as a detour.

Officials said there’s no estimate on the timeframe to reopen lanes at this time.

