Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Cherryville woman celebrates 105th birthday with very first party

Lorene Summey rang in another year as the oldest living woman in both Gaston and Lincoln counties.
Lorene Summey celebrated her 105th birthday with a party on Friday evening.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Cherryville woman celebrated her 105th birthday with her very first birthday party Friday night.

This marks another year for Lorene Summey as the oldest living woman in both Gaston and Lincoln counties, according to the Cherryville mayor.

While she celebrates 105 years of life in Cherryville, people are celebrating her all over the country, and the world.

From London, England to Niagra Falls, Lorene has received 1,200 happy birthday letters. At least one from every state has been sent to her at Somerset Court senior living community.

Her party included a dedication from the mayor, a pony visit, and a proper hoedown, but Lorene seemed happiest when she was surrounded by her closest friends.

“I’m so glad to see you,” she said to her friend, Martha. “I love you.”

Related: Charlotte woman celebrates 98th birthday at long-time home on Beatties Ford

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When you work at a TV station for 40 years, you meet a lot of people along the way
Former WDBJ7 employees share memories of Robin Reed, wishing him well in retirement
Threat placed towards UVA memorial event on Saturday
Interstate 81 closed at mile marker 221
Fatal crash disrupts I-64 in Staunton area Saturday, traffic resumes along I-81
Matt Smiley, a Lake City resident, set a Colorado state record with an 8-pound brook trout catch.
Man sets state record with 8-pound brook trout catch: ‘It’s a special fish’
Nevada officials say a teen was attacked by a mountain lion earlier this month.
14-year-old attacked by mountain lion, wildlife officials say

Latest News

Credit: Patrick Co. Sheriff's Office
Martinsville stabbing suspect arrested in N.C.
Flowers and gifts for Iron and Ale
Iron & Ale welcomes customers back after deadly shooting
Full Forecast: Saturday afternoon update
Full Forecast: Saturday afternoon update
WDBJ7 photo
Both teams pay tribute to UVA victims as Hokies defeat Liberty, 23-22
Camera captures a woman in the act of stealing personal items from a Senior Living Community
Police search for thief caught on camera robbing retirement home