Circle of Love Toy Drive comes to Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Circle of Love Foundation is holding their 19th holiday toy drive, and this time they are spreading their holiday cheer to Virginia.

The toy drive will sponsor 100 children in Virginia for Christmas.

The holiday boxes are at Lake Anna, but if you can’t make it up there, there are multiple ways you can still help the children get their gifts under the tree.

“There’s an Amazon wish list for your state for these children. You can shop and it will be delivered straight to our home office there in Virginia and delivered to the children. There’s a donate button, if you don’t want to shop you can donate and we’ll do the buying for you,” Circle of Love Founder Doris Phillips said.

The toy drive is ongoing and will end on December 6. More details can be found here.

