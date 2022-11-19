Birthdays
Danville Police Department urges public to lock car doors due to spike in thefts

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is urging the public to lock their car doors after a recent uptick in vehicle thefts.

There have been 200 thefts from vehicles in Danville this year which is a 90% increase from last year. A significant amount of those thefts were due to the vehicle being left unlocked.

They say there’s not a large group of people stealing from cars but rather a small group stealing from multiple vehicles throughout the city.

“Typically, during the holiday season in the winter months, we do see an increase,” said Jennifer Bowles, public information officer for the Danville Police Department. “We think this is due to holiday shopping and that people are more inclined to leave items in their car. They’re shopping more and everyone knows during Christmas, people are buying gifts for their families.”

They recommend always locking your car doors and taking any valuables inside or putting them in the trunk.

