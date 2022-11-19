Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Fatal crash shuts down I-81 and I-64 in Staunton area Saturday

Interstate 81 closed at mile marker 221
Interstate 81 closed at mile marker 221(WDBJ7)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - One person has died as a result of a crash that happened on I-81 in the Staunton area around 6 a.m. Saturday.

According to Virginia State Police, a tractor-trailer was headed west on I-64. As it was taking the ramp to merge onto I-81 south, it ran off the road and went through the guardrail.

The tractor-trailer landed in the northbound lanes of I-81 and hit a pickup truck.

The person driving the truck died at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the tractor-trailer were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The tractor-trailer was carrying chicken waste, which spilled across the travel lanes when the tank was damaged in the crash. Clean-up is underway.

There were two secondary, minor crashes due to the slick road conditions caused by the waste spill. No injuries were involved in those.

The crash remains under investigation.

According to VDOT, all northbound and southbound lanes of I-81 at MM 221 are blocked near the overpass bridge that connects 81 and I-64.

The ramp from westbound I-64 to southbound I-81 is also closed. There is no estimate on reopening lanes. Avoid the area.

Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) is a bypass around Staunton and is serving as a detour route.

  • Northbound I-81 traffic is detoured at exit 220 and follows Route 262 north to rejoin the interstate at exit 225.
  • Southbound I-81 traffic is detoured at exit 225 and follows Route 262 south to rejoin the interstate at exit 220.

VDOT is investigating damage to the I-64/I-81 overpass bridge, and repairs may be necessary before it reopens.

For updated traffic alerts and travel information, dial 511 or go to http://www.511Virginia.org.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When you work at a TV station for 40 years, you meet a lot of people along the way
Former WDBJ7 employees share memories of Robin Reed, wishing him well in retirement
Nevada officials say a teen was attacked by a mountain lion earlier this month.
14-year-old attacked by mountain lion, wildlife officials say
A memorial outside Scott Stadium in Charlottesville continues to grow after three University of...
Medical Examiner determines cause of death for UVA shooting victims
Players, coaches and fans run for cover after hearing shots fired at a trophy ceremony at...
1 injured in shooting outside North Carolina junior high football game
Sally Beauty Supply announced it will be closing multiple stores nationwide starting in December.
Sally Beauty Supply to close about 350 stores starting in December

Latest News

Interstate 81 closed at mile marker 221
All lanes blocked on Interstate 81 near Staunton due to truck crash
Courtesy: VDOT
Botetourt Co. tractor-trailer crash along I-81N cleared
AAA predicts 1.4 million Virginians will get on the road this week.
Travel experts predict 1.4 million Virginians will be on the road for Thanksgiving
The view from Interstate 95 near Exit 137.8, south of Fredericksburg, where New York resident...
VDOT makes changes after audit found it lacked contractors during severe snowstorms