A front brings another burst of cold air

Wind chill values Sunday morning will be in the single digits for some hometowns
Dry and cold through the weekend.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
  • Temperatures below average through the weekend
  • Cold and windy on Sunday
  • Gradually warming next week

THIS WEEKEND

Dry conditions continue through the weekend with a front moving through later today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds depending on your location with highs in the 30s and 40s in the mountains and lower 50s possible to the east.

Stay cool today, but colder air moves in on Sunday.
Stay cool today, but colder air moves in on Sunday.(WDBJ Weather)

Sunday morning will likely be cold and windy. Wind chills (feels-like temperature) are forecast to be in the single digits, teens, and 20s around sunrise. Afternoon highs will be in the 20s and 30s and winds will gust 20-30 mph with some higher wind gust possible.

Gusty winds are expected on Sunday.
Gusty winds are expected on Sunday.(WDBJ Weather)
Very cold and windy on Sunday morning.
Very cold and windy on Sunday morning.(WDBJ Weather)

WEEK OF THANKSGIVING

We will likely see a pattern change as we look ahead to the week of Thanksgiving. Right now, temperatures will gradually warm with mid-upper40s and low 50s on Monday. Highs will return to near-normal levels by mid-week (50s for most!)

A system moves in late next week.
A system moves in late next week.(WDBJ Weather)

There is a chance we could see our next chance for rain by Thursday. Timing is not definite with models as they have been back and forth with timing. Right now prepare for a little rain on Thanksgiving and on Black Friday. We will fine tune timing as more model data rolls in!

