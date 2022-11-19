Birthdays
Girl killed in float accident at Raleigh Christmas parade, officials say

The crash happened Saturday morning during Raleigh’s Christmas parade.
One person was injured during a parade accident in Raleigh on Saturday morning.
One person was injured during a parade accident in Raleigh on Saturday morning.(William Willden)
By The Associated Press and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 12:29 PM EST
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WBTV) - A holiday parade in Raleigh was canceled on Saturday after a truck pulling a float crashed and injured a young girl, officials said.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, she was taken to the hospital. Despite life-saving efforts, she passed away due to her injuries.

Nobody else at the parade was injured during the incident.

Witnesses told WTVD-TV that people attending the Raleigh Christmas Parade heard the truck’s driver screaming that he had lost control of the vehicle and couldn’t stop it before the crash.

Officials said the person struck by the float had been participating in the parade.

The operator of the truck has been identified as 20-year-old Landen Christopher Glass.

Following the incident, he was interviewed, cooperated with detectives, and has since been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless, improper equipment, unsafe movement and carrying a firearm in a parade.

The incident happened at the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Boylan Avenue near downtown Raleigh.

Police advised drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

