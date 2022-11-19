Birthdays
Illuminights and the Winter Walk of Lights return

There are 650,000 lights this year at Illuminights, 50,000 in addition to years past!
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE Co, Va. (WDBJ) - Illuminights and the Winter Walk of Lights return to Roanoke County’s Explore Park!

From now until December 30, Explore Park in partnership with Center in the Square will display hundreds of thousands of lights families can walk through.

2022 marks the fourth year Explore Park and Center in the Square have put on the event.

“We have 650,000 lights this year at Illuminights, so that’s 50,000 in addition to years past. Those take shape in the form of some new lights displays, and photo-ops along the trail and within the park,” said Alex North the marketing and administrative coordinator of Roanoke County Parks and Recreation. “Folks can snap a photo and get that great photo for their family Christmas card and really make memories here at Explore Park.”

Tickets need to be purchased in advance for the Winter Walk of Lights trail and space is limited.

