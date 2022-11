LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Flames men’s basketball team lost a tight one on Friday night, falling to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles, 76-72.

Darius McGhee put up 29 points, while Brody Peebles added 24.

Liberty goes on to face Northwestern at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.