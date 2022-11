LAS VEGAS (WDBJ) - The No. 16 Wahoos men’s basketball team put up the upset on Friday, defeating No. 5 Baylor 86-79.

Reece Beekman tallied a double-double with 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

The University of Virginia advances to the Main Event Championship on Sunday against the winner of UCLA and Illinois.

