Pittsylvania County will receive 10 new school resource officers to increase safety

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County Schools are soon going to have double the amount of school resource officers they currently have.

Pittsylvania County recently received a $475,000 grant from the Department of Criminal Justice Services.

The grant will allow the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office to hire and train 10 new school resource officers.

There are currently eight SROs that work across 21 schools in the county.

“If you look back at every tragedy that has occurred across the United States, somebody at some point time or another said, ‘we never thought it would happen here,’” said Vic Ingram, Pittsylvania County board of supervisors chairman. “But, it can and it has and it will. We hope and pray it never happens here, but we have to be prepared for that.”

They hope to one day have a school resource officer in every school in the county.

