Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Pittsylvania County will receive 10 new school resource officers to increase safety

Pittsylvania County Schools
Pittsylvania County Schools(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County Schools are soon going to have double the amount of school resource officers they currently have.

Pittsylvania County recently received a $475,000 grant from the Department of Criminal Justice Services.

The grant will allow the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office to hire and train 10 new school resource officers.

There are currently eight SROs that work across 21 schools in the county.

“If you look back at every tragedy that has occurred across the United States, somebody at some point time or another said, ‘we never thought it would happen here,’” said Vic Ingram, Pittsylvania County board of supervisors chairman. “But, it can and it has and it will. We hope and pray it never happens here, but we have to be prepared for that.”

They hope to one day have a school resource officer in every school in the county.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A memorial outside Scott Stadium in Charlottesville continues to grow after three University of...
Medical Examiner determines cause of death for UVA shooting victims
Police lights graphic.
Man hospitalized after shooting in Roanoke
Arrest graphic
12 people arrested as part of Halifax County drug investigation
When you work at a TV station for 40 years, you meet a lot of people along the way
Former WDBJ7 employees share memories of Robin Reed, wishing him well in retirement
Players, coaches and fans run for cover after hearing shots fired at a trophy ceremony at...
1 injured in shooting outside North Carolina junior high football game

Latest News

Pitt. Co. SRO Amount To Double
After hearing of Sunday’s incident, the Bolen family said they wanted to give back to the team...
Valley family creates card drive for recovering UVA victims
Amid GOP outrage, The Justice Department says it'll ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the...
What to know if you’ve applied for student loan forgiveness
VA Board Of Education Delays Action On Proposed History Standards
VA Board Of Education Delays Action On Proposed History Standards