Police search for thief caught on camera robbing retirement home

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a woman responsible for stealing from a senior living community in Chesterfield.

According to police, Saturday, Oct. 15 a woman entered a senior living facility on the 600 Block of Twinridge Lane and stole multiple items from two rooms.

A camera was able to capture the woman in the act of stealing personal items which included purses, jewelry, credit/debit cards, and checks.

After further investigation, police determined the stolen credit cards were used by a man to purchase gift cards at nearby stores.

Police are searching for this woman and ask anyone with information to contact Crime solvers at (804) 748-0660.

