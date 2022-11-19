Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office organizes Thanksgiving Giveback

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Volunteers are helping the Roanoke Sheriff’s Office provide a Thanksgiving dinner to more than 350 families.

Community partners, including Food Lion and Earth Fare, served up the ingredients.

And a crowd gathered at the Melrose Library Friday afternoon to pack grocery bags for the first annual Give Thanks - Thanksgiving Giveback.

The food, including turkeys and all the trimmings, will be distributed Saturday morning to families who registered in advance.

