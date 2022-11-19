Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office organizes Thanksgiving Giveback

Volunteers helped the Roanoke City Sheriff's Office provide Thanksgiving dinner to more than...
Volunteers helped the Roanoke City Sheriff's Office provide Thanksgiving dinner to more than 350 families.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Volunteers are helping the Roanoke Sheriff’s Office provide a Thanksgiving dinner to more than 350 families.

Community partners, including Food Lion and Earth Fare, served up the ingredients.

And a crowd gathered at the Melrose Library Friday afternoon to pack grocery bags for the first annual Give Thanks - Thanksgiving Giveback.

The food, including turkeys and all the trimmings, will be distributed Saturday morning to families who registered in advance.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A memorial outside Scott Stadium in Charlottesville continues to grow after three University of...
Medical Examiner determines cause of death for UVA shooting victims
Police lights graphic.
Man hospitalized after shooting in Roanoke
Arrest graphic
12 people arrested as part of Halifax County drug investigation
Players, coaches and fans run for cover after hearing shots fired at a trophy ceremony at...
1 injured in shooting outside North Carolina junior high football game
Ebony B. Hollins-Allen, the sister of Mike Hollins, shared video of him walking in the hospital...
Mike Hollins walking again after being shot at UVA, athlete’s sister says

Latest News

Preview To More Travelers On The Roads For Thanksgiving
Small Businesses In Downtown Salem Still Inviting Guests During Construction
Forest Service To Study MVP Environmental Impact
Over 200 Students Receive Free Winter Coat
Lynchburg Police Address Recent Violence