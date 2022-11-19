Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Threat placed towards UVA memorial event on Saturday

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia Police Department released an announcement on Saturday regarding a threatening email they received regarding the memorial event slated for 3:30 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena to honor the victims of the bus shooting on November 13.

The memorial will continue as planned, and the university asks anyone who sees or hears anything suspicious to say something immediately.

The full announcement was as follows:

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When you work at a TV station for 40 years, you meet a lot of people along the way
Former WDBJ7 employees share memories of Robin Reed, wishing him well in retirement
Nevada officials say a teen was attacked by a mountain lion earlier this month.
14-year-old attacked by mountain lion, wildlife officials say
Matt Smiley, a Lake City resident, set a Colorado state record with an 8-pound brook trout catch.
Man sets state record with 8-pound brook trout catch: ‘It’s a special fish’
A memorial outside Scott Stadium in Charlottesville continues to grow after three University of...
Medical Examiner determines cause of death for UVA shooting victims
Interstate 81 closed at mile marker 221
All lanes blocked on Interstate 81 near Staunton due to truck crash

Latest News

UVA memorial being held Saturday afternoon to honor victims of bus shooting
The event will be streamed on UVA's website starting at 3:30 p.m.
How to watch UVA’s memorial service for shooting victims
Saturday Morning Digital News Update - November 19
Saturday Morning Digital News Update - November 19
Saturday Morning Update WDBJ+
Saturday Morning Update WDBJ+