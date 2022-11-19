Threat placed towards UVA memorial event on Saturday
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia Police Department released an announcement on Saturday regarding a threatening email they received regarding the memorial event slated for 3:30 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena to honor the victims of the bus shooting on November 13.
The memorial will continue as planned, and the university asks anyone who sees or hears anything suspicious to say something immediately.
The full announcement was as follows:
