UVA memorial being held Saturday afternoon to honor victims of bus shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia is inviting everyone to join together at a memorial service on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in John Paul Jones Arena to honor the victims of the November 13 bus shooting that left three dead and two others injured.

The events will be streamed live here on WDBJ7.com and on our Facebook page.

