Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

1 dead, several injured in Massachusetts bus crash

One person is dead following a bus crash in Massachusetts.
One person is dead following a bus crash in Massachusetts.(WBZ via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTHAM, Mass. (CNN) - One person is dead and several people are severely injured following a bus crash in Waltham, Massachusetts, on Saturday night.

The Waltham Fire Department said a charter bus crashed into a tree.

The bus was carrying mostly students from Brandeis University.

Waltham Fire Chief Andrew Mullin did not say how serious the injuries were. The identity of the person who died has not been released.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Threat placed toward UVA memorial event
Interstate 81 closed at mile marker 221
Traffic resumes along I-81 after fatal crash in Staunton area
Matt Smiley, a Lake City resident, set a Colorado state record with an 8-pound brook trout catch.
Man sets state record with 8-pound brook trout catch: ‘It’s a special fish’
Interstate 81 closed at mile marker 221
All lanes blocked on Interstate 81 near Staunton due to truck crash
Roanoke Police Department reports that two men were ejected from the vehicle, one died on scene.
Man killed in NW Roanoke crash

Latest News

Police in Colorado say five people are dead and 18 have been wounded in a shooting at a...
Police: 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado nightclub shooting
Matt Schermerhorn talks about donating blood at the Impact Life blood center, Friday, Nov. 11,...
No more mad cow worries, banned blood donors can give again
Police lights graphic.
Roanoke Police investigate after man arrives at hospital with gunshot wound
Sunday Morning Update