Winds slow down this afternoon

Gradually warming up this week

Still tracking late-week rain chance

WIND ADVISORY

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 10 AM. Sustained winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected in counties near the Blue Ridge.

Wind Advisory until 10AM. (WDBJ Weather)

SUNDAY

Expect a cold and windy start to the day. Wind chills are forecast to be in the single digits, teens, and lower 20s through the morning. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Wind chills will not get above the 20s and 30s in most of our hometowns. Wind look to slow this afternoon.

Wind will make things feel colder today. (WDBJ Weather)

Cold and windy today. (WDBJ Weather)

WEEK OF THANKSGIVING

We will see a pattern change as we look ahead to the week of Thanksgiving. Right now, temperatures will gradually warm throughout the week. Highs will return to near-normal levels (50s for most).

Temperatures will warm back up to near-normal levels this week. (WDBJ Weather)

There is a chance we could see our next chance for rain on Friday. Models continue to shift but for now it is possible we could see showers late Thanksgiving Day and on Black Friday. We will continue to fine-tune the timing and coverage over the next several days.

A shift in the models could bring just a few showers on Friday. (WDBJ Weather)

