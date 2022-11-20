Birthdays
Illuminights and Winter Walk of Lights back this weekend

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Illuminights and the Winter Walk of Lights are back this weekend.

Until December 30, Explore Park, through a partnership with Center in the Square, is displaying hundreds of thousands of lights to walk through on select nights.

This is the fourth year that Explore Park and Center in the Square has put on the event.

Alex North–Roanoke County Parks and Recreation Marketing and Administrative Coordinator (:20-:42)

“We have 650,000 lights this year at Illuminights, so that’s 50,000 in addition to years’ past. Those take shape in the form of some new lights displays, photo-ops along the trail and within the park. Folks can snap a photo and get that great photo for their family Christmas card and really make memories here at Explore Park…,” says Alex North, Roanoke Co. Parks and Recreation Marketing and Administrative Coordinator.

