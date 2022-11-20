Birthdays
Iron & Ale welcomes customers back after deadly shooting

Flowers and gifts for Iron and Ale
Flowers and gifts for Iron and Ale(Makayla Shelton)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Iron & Ale held their memorial Friday night for Tyler Johnson, the son of the restaurant’s co-owners, who was killed in a shooting at the restaurant last week.

As of Saturday, the restaurant has re-opened.

In a statement, Iron & Ale said they will be open during their normal hours from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

They ask that all patrons refrain from inquiring or commenting about the situation out of respect for the family and staff.

They thank the community for the continued support they’ve received during this difficult time.

