Lynchburg restaurants donating 5% of earnings to support Iron and Ale

By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Iron and Ale was closed for a week after a fatal shooting killed the son of the restaurant’s co-owners. Now, Lynchburg businesses are coming together to support them and their employees.

The Water Dog, Market at Main, My Dog Duke’s Diner, and The Colonial Restaurant are helping Iron and Ale. For two weeks, each business will donate 5% of its earnings to the restaurant.

" Restaurant owners talked about what we could do to support them during such a difficult time and felt like stepping up and contributing to their employees who were suffering so much as well,” said Market at Main Owner Rodney Taylor.

The money will be used to help pay the employees their salaries for the week they closed. Owners say they want to let the family know they are not alone.

“That’s one of the best things of being a part of this Lynchburg community is how much support each of our businesses have for one another,” said The Water Dog Owner Dave Henderson. “Some of my closest friends are other owners of restaurants in the community.”

The owner of Market at Main says in a time like this, he encourages anyone to do what they can to help others.

