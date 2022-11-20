Roanoke Police investigate after man arrives at hospital with gunshot wound
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Police Department is investigating a shooting from early Sunday morning.
Just after 6:00 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified a person with a gunshot wound had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle.
Officers spoke with the man, who had what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. Police say available details about this incident are limited.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.