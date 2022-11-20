Martinsville stabbing suspect arrested in N.C.

STOKES Co., N.C. (WDBJ) - A man wanted for attempted murder after a stabbing that injured two people on Thursday in Martinsville was arrested in North Carolina on Saturday.

According to the Patrick Co. Sheriff’s Office, Kasey Shane Blake, 33 of Stuart, was arrested after crashing a Kia in North Carolina late Saturday afternoon.

Multiple deputies were on duty searching for Blake on Saturday when one spotted a gray 2015 Kia SUV that Blake allegedly took from his grandmother. He did not stop for the deputy and allegedly fled on Shepherd Mill Road in Patrick Co. before driving into North Carolina.

He crashed shortly there after, was taken into custody, and turned over to the Stokes Co., NC Sheriff’s Office.

He was also wanted for felony eluding police after a situation on Friday night along Trot Valley Road in Stuart.

Blake will be kept on a Fugitive From Justice warrant pending his extradition back to the Commonwealth.

Anyone with information about the alleged attempted murder is asked to call Sgt. Ratcliffe with the Martinsville Police Department at 276-226-0218.

