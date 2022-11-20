Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Martinsville stabbing suspect arrested in N.C.

Credit: Patrick Co. Sheriff's Office
Credit: Patrick Co. Sheriff's Office(Credit: Patrick Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOKES Co., N.C. (WDBJ) - A man wanted for attempted murder after a stabbing that injured two people on Thursday in Martinsville was arrested in North Carolina on Saturday.

According to the Patrick Co. Sheriff’s Office, Kasey Shane Blake, 33 of Stuart, was arrested after crashing a Kia in North Carolina late Saturday afternoon.

Multiple deputies were on duty searching for Blake on Saturday when one spotted a gray 2015 Kia SUV that Blake allegedly took from his grandmother. He did not stop for the deputy and allegedly fled on Shepherd Mill Road in Patrick Co. before driving into North Carolina.

He crashed shortly there after, was taken into custody, and turned over to the Stokes Co., NC Sheriff’s Office.

He was also wanted for felony eluding police after a situation on Friday night along Trot Valley Road in Stuart.

Blake will be kept on a Fugitive From Justice warrant pending his extradition back to the Commonwealth.

Anyone with information about the alleged attempted murder is asked to call Sgt. Ratcliffe with the Martinsville Police Department at 276-226-0218.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When you work at a TV station for 40 years, you meet a lot of people along the way
Former WDBJ7 employees share memories of Robin Reed, wishing him well in retirement
Threat placed towards UVA memorial event on Saturday
Interstate 81 closed at mile marker 221
Fatal crash disrupts I-64 in Staunton area Saturday, traffic resumes along I-81
Matt Smiley, a Lake City resident, set a Colorado state record with an 8-pound brook trout catch.
Man sets state record with 8-pound brook trout catch: ‘It’s a special fish’
Nevada officials say a teen was attacked by a mountain lion earlier this month.
14-year-old attacked by mountain lion, wildlife officials say

Latest News

Flowers and gifts for Iron and Ale
Iron & Ale welcomes customers back after deadly shooting
Full Forecast: Saturday afternoon update
Full Forecast: Saturday afternoon update
WDBJ7 photo
Both teams pay tribute to UVA victims as Hokies defeat Liberty, 23-22
Camera captures a woman in the act of stealing personal items from a Senior Living Community
Police search for thief caught on camera robbing retirement home