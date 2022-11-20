Missing teenager found safe; man charged

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Pulaski man has been charged with contributing to delinquency of a minor, with the discovery of a missing teenage girl.

17-year-old Jamila Gadson has been found safe and returned to her family in Gretna. Andrew Roy Beverly, 28, has been arrested.

When Gadson was reported missing, police believed she may be with someone she met online. The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says more charges may be forthcoming.

