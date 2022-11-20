Roanoke community remembers the victims of gun violence

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke community members gathered to remember the victims of gun violence.

18 candles were lit, each one representing someone who was killed in 2022.

Families shared their grief of losing a loved one with each other. Tears were rolling as speakers prayed, read poetry, played music, and praised dance.

One “call to action” was to not be so quick to judge when you see a black child killed. They ask everyone to remember they are someone’s child, brother, sister, and parent.

During the ceremony, members also paid honor to the UVA shooting victims.

“As we so much can identify with what just happened at UVA,” said FEDUP Co-Founder Rita Joyce. “You don’t have to be a thug. You don’t have to be a menace to society. You can just be at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

The event was organized by Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission.

