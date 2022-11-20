Roanoke Police investigate fatal car crash along 10th St. NW

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash that happened early Saturday morning.

Authorities say police were notified by the Roanoke E-911 Center of a motor vehicle crash in the 1300 block of 10th Street NW just after 1:00 a.m.

Police say when responding officers arrived on scene, they found a single vehicle on its side and two adult male occupants were ejected from the vehicle.

Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced an adult male occupant deceased on the scene.

The other adult male occupant was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

Roanoke Police says this incident remains an ongoing investigation but speed does appear to be a factor.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)-344-8500.

You can also text Roanoke Police Department at 274637 by bringing the text message with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent.

Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.