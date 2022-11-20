Two charged after shots fired in Pearisburg parking lot

PEARISBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An argument in a parking lot within the 400 block of N. Main Street in Pearisburg on Saturday night led to shots being fired, and two individuals being taken to the New River Regional Jail.

According to the Pearisburg Police Department, officers responded to a report of a possible shooting and it was determined that Cheryl Williams, of Pearisburg, and Ronald Spence Jr, of Pembroke, were there to confront the ex-boyfriend of Mrs. Williams.

During the argument, Spence allegedly pulled out a gun and it was fired during the altercation. Nobody was shot.

Spence fled the scene and was later stopped in Pembroke by law enforcement with the Giles Co. Sheriff’s Office and Pembroke Police Department.

Cheryl Williams is charged with both domestic assault, and felony destruction of property.

Spence is charged with brandishing a firearm, and reckless handling of a firearm.

Virginia State Police also assisted with the case.

