Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Two charged after shots fired in Pearisburg parking lot

New River Valley Regional Jail
New River Valley Regional Jail(New River Valley Regional Jail)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARISBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An argument in a parking lot within the 400 block of N. Main Street in Pearisburg on Saturday night led to shots being fired, and two individuals being taken to the New River Regional Jail.

According to the Pearisburg Police Department, officers responded to a report of a possible shooting and it was determined that Cheryl Williams, of Pearisburg, and Ronald Spence Jr, of Pembroke, were there to confront the ex-boyfriend of Mrs. Williams.

During the argument, Spence allegedly pulled out a gun and it was fired during the altercation. Nobody was shot.

Spence fled the scene and was later stopped in Pembroke by law enforcement with the Giles Co. Sheriff’s Office and Pembroke Police Department.

Cheryl Williams is charged with both domestic assault, and felony destruction of property.

Spence is charged with brandishing a firearm, and reckless handling of a firearm.

Virginia State Police also assisted with the case.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Threat placed toward UVA memorial event
Roanoke Police Department reports that two men were ejected from the vehicle, one died on scene.
Man killed in NW Roanoke crash
Interstate 81 closed at mile marker 221
Traffic resumes along I-81 after fatal crash in Staunton area
Matt Smiley, a Lake City resident, set a Colorado state record with an 8-pound brook trout catch.
Man sets state record with 8-pound brook trout catch: ‘It’s a special fish’
Interstate 81 closed at mile marker 221
All lanes blocked on Interstate 81 near Staunton due to truck crash

Latest News

Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
Credit: Stafford Co. Sheriff's Office
Girl, 9, reported missing out of Stafford Co. found safe
Arrest graphic
Missing teenager found safe; man charged
Sunday Morning Update WDBJ+
Sunday Morning Update WDBJ+