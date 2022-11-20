Birthdays
Woman arrested after allegedly punching 3-year-old boy

EPD: Woman arrested in Evansville for punching 3-year-old boy
By Aaron Weeks and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Indiana woman is facing multiple charges after police say she punched a 3-year-old boy. A witness says the alleged attack came out of nowhere.

Laticia Sharp, 42, was arrested Friday afternoon after she allegedly punched a 3-year-old boy. Police were dispatched to a home in Evansville, Indiana, for a domestic battery in progress.

The young boy was found inside the home wearing pajamas and had blood all over his face, WFIE reports.

A man in a mobilized wheelchair informed police that Sharp and the child were watching TV together when Sharp allegedly punched the child out of nowhere.

Officials on the scene were told that Sharp stated that she hit the 3-year-old because he called her a derogatory name.

The man told police he was also struck by Sharp after he began to yell at her for striking the child, just before she left the home.

Shortly after, police found Sharp hiding in her backyard. She was arrested and transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail.

She is facing charges of battery on a person less than 14 years old and simple assault, according to online records.

