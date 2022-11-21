AP Top 25: Virginia climbs to No. 5, UNC and Houston are 1-2

(AP) - Virginia climbed 11 spots to No. 5 in this week’s AP Top 25 following a difficult week.

The Cavaliers canceled their game against Northern Iowa after three football players were fatally shot.

Virginia opted to play in Las Vegas, beating No. 7 Baylor and No. 16 Illinois to win the Continental Tire Main Event.

North Carolina held its place in the top spot, receiving 47 first-place votes from a media panel. No. 2 Houston moved up a spot for its highest ranking since 1983. Kansas is No. 3 and Texas climbed seven spots to No. 4.

