AP Top 25: Virginia climbs to No. 5, UNC and Houston are 1-2

Virginia players celebrate after defeating Illinois in an NCAA college basketball game Sunday,...
Virginia players celebrate after defeating Illinois in an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(AP) - Virginia climbed 11 spots to No. 5 in this week’s AP Top 25 following a difficult week.

The Cavaliers canceled their game against Northern Iowa after three football players were fatally shot.

Virginia opted to play in Las Vegas, beating No. 7 Baylor and No. 16 Illinois to win the Continental Tire Main Event.

North Carolina held its place in the top spot, receiving 47 first-place votes from a media panel. No. 2 Houston moved up a spot for its highest ranking since 1983. Kansas is No. 3 and Texas climbed seven spots to No. 4.

