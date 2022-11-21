Birthdays
Avoid scams on Black Friday/Cyber Monday

BBB offers tips and information on recent scams
(MGN/Pexels)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Shop smart on Black Friday and Cyber Monday by avoiding some common scams happening this time of year.

Julie Wheeler, President and CEO of BBB Serving Western VA, joined us on Here @ Home with some common signs that you’re dealing with a fake website or an online shopping scam.

She also talked about Giving Tuesday and how to verify the charities are real before you donate your money, and about Phishing and Smishing emails and texts that are very common, and how to know you’re being targeted.

