Body found wrapped in plastic in Ohio house; homeowner arrested

Police say the body of 30-year-old Ryan Krebs, who was reported missing in August, was found...
Police say the body of 30-year-old Ryan Krebs, who was reported missing in August, was found wrapped in plastic in the basement of a home in Parma, Ohio.(Parma Police)
By Alec Sapolin, Julia Bingel, Kelly Kennedy and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio homeowner is facing a murder charge after police say the body of a man missing since August was found wrapped in plastic in the basement of the home.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the body as 30-year-old Ryan Krebs, who had been reported missing on Aug. 25.

Police found Krebs’ body Wednesday morning wrapped in plastic in the basement of a home in Parma, Ohio. They initially responded to the home for a domestic violence complaint.

Several neighbors told WOIO that’s not uncommon for the married couple, a 40-year-old man and 31-year-old woman.

Officers took the man into custody and the woman to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The names of the couple have not been released.

Police say later that morning, a family member went to the home to retrieve some weapons and discovered Krebs’ body. Officers added it appeared the victim had been deceased for some time.

The homeowner is charged with murder and was given a $1 million bond on Friday, according to Cuyahoga County Court Dockets.

A court date has not been set for the charges.

