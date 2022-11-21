Brush fire put out in Roanoke County Sunday

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Fire & Rescue put out a fire Sunday that was caused by a downed power line.

Crews responded around 5:30 a.m. to the 7000 block of Mount Chesnut Road in the Back Creek area for a reported brush fire.

Upon arrival, a fire unit saw lots of smoke, 3 to 4 acres of brush on fire, as well as homes and buildings that were threatened by the fire. The people inside the homes were evacuated. The fire burned over 4 acres.

Crews say no homes were damaged and no one was injured.

