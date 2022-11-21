Buildings destroyed in Bedford County fire

Birthdays
By Pat Thomas
Nov. 21, 2022
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two structures and their contents were destroyed in a fire in Bedford County Sunday night.

The Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department was called to Gardner Farm Road along with crews from Moneta, Forest and Bedford County. They found both structures, used for agricultural purposes, engulfed in flames.

Additional resources were called to help bring the fire under control and mop up.

No injuries were reported and there is no word on a cause.

