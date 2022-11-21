Birthdays
Firefighter offers cooking safety tips for Thanksgiving

Remember these tips when cooking for family and friends
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thanksgiving is a fun time to gather with friends and family, but a cooking mishap can ruin everything - and could cause injury or a disastrous fire. Brian Clingenpeel from Roanoke County Fire & Rescue joined us on Here @ Home to talk about some easy tips to remember this Thanksgiving.

He addressed grease fires and oven fires and the best ways to handle them. He also mentioned distractions, and during the holidays, there are many - which is an easy way for fires to start.

For more information, visit the department’s Facebook page.

