Danville Police Department gives free food out to 400 families for Thanksgiving

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of people lined up for the Danville Police Department’s fourth annual Thanksgiving food giveaway Monday afternoon.

The Danville Police Department partnered with Feeding Southwest Virginia to give away 400 boxes of food to 400 families.

The boxes were filled with enough fruits and vegetables to create an entire meal. Cars were in line for the free food hours before the giveaway began.

“We want to make sure that people in need are able to enjoy the holidays and have a festive holiday even if they may not have as many resources as some other people,” Jennifer Bowles with the Danville Police Department. “Everybody deserves a happy Thanksgiving and to be able to take care of their families.”

The police department hopes to be able to hold another free food giveaway before Christmas.

