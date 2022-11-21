Dream Launch and Rev Up programs help small businesses in Pittsylvania County and Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The River District Association and the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce are working together to help entrepreneurs achieve their dreams through the Dream Launch and Rev Up programs.

The Dream Launch bootcamp provides free online classes to train people who are interested in opening their own business.

“We feel very strongly that this is a great way to see entrepreneurship in our community so that, hopefully, we can give people the resources to go off and succeed and grow their own business,” said Diana Schwartz, executive director of the River District Association.

The entrepreneurs can then pitch their business to receive funding through the Rev Up program.

“Many times, people want to start a business, but it’s very, very hard even with the best ideas and a great plan to get that funding that you need to start your business. That’s where the opportunity comes in with the Rev Up pitch. It can allow people to get that little bit of money that they may need to get their brick and mortar business finally open,” added Schwartz.

Ma’s Cakes in Danville was one of those businesses that was able to move their business out of their home thanks to the Dream Launch bootcamp.

“I’m so grateful because after we got here, we were able to apply all of the tools that we that we actually learned from going through the bootcamp,” said Charles Walker, owner of Ma’s Cakes. “It was just necessary.”

18 small businesses have opened or expanded in Danville and Pittsylvania County this year through the help of the programs.

“It informs you about the startup and how you maintain your business. I do think it’s important to invest in the knowledge of what your dream is about. I always say Dream Launch made our dreams come true,” explained Walker.

There will be an online information session on December 6 on the River District Association website where those who are interested can learn more.

