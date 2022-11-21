Birthdays
Faith-based non-profit in search of extra staffers

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke faith-based organization called The Lampstand is in need of more staffers.

The non-profit works to end child exploitation and trafficking.

Kathleen Arnold, Lampstand executive director, and Human Resources and Data Manager Gina Spano stopped by 7@four to talk about the organization and what they’re looking for.

Click here for more information.

